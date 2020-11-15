Proper marking of speed breakers with painted lines demanded

Islamabad : The motorists and bike riders have appealed to the concerned authorities to mark speed breakers with painted lines that would help them travel safely on the roads.

The information collected by this correspondent revealed that almost 90 percent of the speed breakers/bumps in the capital city have no painted lines or any kind of highlighter that can help identify them in the night time.

According to the details, a young boy who sustained head injuries stated in the hospital that he failed to identify the speed breaker due to which he lost control over his bike and met the accident.

The drivers often cannot recognize the unmarked speed breakers and lose control of the vehicles or bikes causing road accidents.

Abdul Waheed, a motorist, said there exist few methods in the world to warn on-road drivers about the upcoming speed breakers to ensure their safety while plying on the roads.

“I travel on roads in the night time and it is really unfortunate that there are a number of streets or even main roads that have no street lights but unmarked speed breakers,” he said.

He said the presence of concrete blocks without having any kind of highlighter further increases the difficulties of the drivers, adding “Hundreds of employees work in night shifts and they return back to their homes in wee hours of the night. So it is necessary to properly mark the speed bumps to ensure their safety.”

Almost all the speed bumps constructed in front of the hospitals and educational institutions have no painted marks and they create problems for vehicular traffic after sunset.

Umer Amin, a bike rider, said, “The motorists or bike riders who daily ply on the same roads can have a better idea about the location of speed breakers. But driving a car or bike on other roads will definitely be a difficult experience for them.”