Inclusion of diabetes in nursing syllabus stressed

LAHORE : Postgraduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has stressed the need for inclusion of diabetes in nursing syllabus.

In today’s modern age, specialisation has become a necessity.

The role of nurses in the treatment and care of diabetic person is very important.

“In order to control diabetes, we also need to ensure that doctors and nurses have maximum knowledge and experience in this field,” he stated.

He said that diabetes has become a fast spreading disease all over the world and Pakistan is also an

important country in this regard.

He added that if it is not remedied immediately, 26 million people in Pakistan alone will be affected by the disease of dimities by 2030.

He said that not only treatment but also public awareness, precaution and precautionary measures are needed to control diabetes.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that nurses have a very important role to play in this regard, if they are fully equipped with medical education to control diabetes their services will be most effective.

The PGMI principal said that the World Health Organization has also highlighted the usefulness of the role of nurses in its recommendations and termed the theme of 2020 World Diabetes Day as "Diabetes and Services of Nurses."

The specialist nurses serve as a bridge between dialectologists and patients.

He said that diabetes causes many diseases and people need to change their lifestyle to avoid heart disease, blindness, blood pressure, stroke and amputation.

The balanced diet, regular walk, exercise and physical activity reduce the risk of diabetes. Similarly, the transmission of obesity and other family diseases must be monitored by regular medical check-ups, he said.

He suggested that everyone should get diabetes treated by a qualified physician, take care of himself, check blood sugar levels, get adequate sleep, reduce belly fat and use stairs instead of elevators.