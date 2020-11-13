Pak-China school to promote talent for CPEC

BEIJING: Pakistani students of North China Electric Power University (NCEPU) communicated with members of China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd. (CHNG) International Talent Training class at the Training Base.

This was aimed at initiating School-enterprise cooperation among Chinese and Pakistani students to provide talents for CPEC, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

It was reported that university and the enterprise of the two children have jointly initiated a long-term cooperation to provide Pakistani talents for CPEC.

On the occasion, CHNG staff presented the general situation of their development in the international market, analyzed several CPEC electrical engineering projects, and answered the students’ questions.

Mishkat Jan, PHD of Electric Power Engineering, a Pakistani student who took part in the activity, said that Pakistan has been facing an acute shortage of electricity since 2006-07, which is considered as the worst power crisis.

Recognizing the growing energy needs of Pakistan, and to overcome the existing deficits, CPEC has allocated a major proportion of its funds to energy generation and transmission.

“Many power projects including wind, solar, hydroelectric and coal under CPEC, contribute significantly to the sustainable growth of industries and unhindered electric supply for domestic consumption in Pakistan,” Mishkat added.

Muhammad Nasir, another Pakistani student, said, “CPEC and cooperation between CHNG and NCEPU have provided lots of opportunities for Pakistani youth.

This contributes not only electricity but also intellectual talents to Pakistan. We have got a chance to devote ourselves to our country and CPEC.”

Sahiwal Project which CHNG has been involved in from construction to operation, is the first large-scale coal-fired power station under CPEC.