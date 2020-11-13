SOPs violations: 27 Peshawar traders arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: District administration has sealed 8 shops and arrested 27 shopkeepers for violation of the government regulations set for controlling the spread of COVID-19 and over-pricing. A press release said on Thursday that the officials raided 754 shops in various areas of the district. During the raids, first information reports were registered against 32 shopkeepers and 27 were arrested for over charging or not possessing the official price-list.