Guidelines developed to involve citizens in decision-making

The citizen engagement guidelines have been developed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enhance the involvement of people in the decision-making process.

The Sub-National Governance (SNG-II) Project assisted the Local Government Department, Elections and Rural Development Department (LGERDD) in developing the guidelines. The LGERDD issued a notification to adopt guidelines to all the field formations of the LG in the best interest of the public.

The guidelines were prepared after an intensive consultative process with the LG Department and all relevant stakeholders of LG including Local Council Board and Local Government director general. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province to adopt and circulate these guidelines to their respective field formations.

A communication said the guidelines would serve as a framework for provincial departments as well as other stakeholders engaged in public participation for a meaningful engagement of citizens in decision-making processes. It is easier to share information proactively than responding to information requests individually submitted by citizens.

An explicit and shared understanding between local governments and citizens about their interaction can foster confidence in and the success of the participation process. Therefore, it would be helpful to establish a clearly defined legal framework for citizens’ engagement and participation in decision-making by making relevant amendments in Local Government Acts 2013 and 2019.