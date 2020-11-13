Pakistan faces a severe electric crisis. To deal with the situation, the government should encourage pension funds to invest in renewable energy projects. These projects provide long-term return on investment on a regular basis, which is suitable for pension funds.

If the government provides a one-window facility for pension funds and renewable energy projects, it can increase renewable energy production and create related jobs. This initiative will also provide security to pension holders. Hydro projects can provide returns for 50 years.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar