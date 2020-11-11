â€˜All hate content removed from curricula of up to 12th grade in Sindhâ€™

All hate content has been removed from the curricula being taught from Class 1 to Class 12 in the schools and colleges of the Sindh province.

This information was shared by education department officials at a meeting held at the Sindh Secretariat on Tuesday to mainly review progress on the government action to remove encroachments, and end illegal occupation of properties and worship sites belonging to religious minorities in the province.

Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah and former senior police official and bureaucrat Dr Sohaib Suddle jointly chaired the meeting. All divisional commissioners who attended the meeting were directed to submit a compliance report within 15 days to show that all encroachments had been removed from the land pertaining to the members of the religious minorities. The report will then be submitted to the Supreme Court.

The divisional commissioners briefed the meeting about the progress made so far in removing encroachments from properties belonging to religious minorities. Such encroachments had been removed to a large extent in the province but still action had to be taken in some places due to cases pending in courts.

The secretary of the minorities affairs department told the meeting that the Evacuee Trust Property Board had yet to be devolved to the province despite the passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment several years ago. He said that soon a bill be presented in the Sindh Assembly after approval from the provincial cabinet to establish an Evacuee Trust Property Board in the province.

The chief secretary informed the meeting that the government had established a separate department to resolve the problems of the religious minorities, and the governmentâ€™s annual budget also contained a separate allocation for repairing worship places in the province.

He said the government had also issued order to disburse salaries in advance to its Hindu employees in view of their upcoming Diwali festival. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said the Sindh government had taken good steps to resolve issues of the minorities, but still in certain places sacred land belonging to the minorities in the province had been under occupation. Dr Sohaib Suddle said the rights of the religious minorities had been enshrined in the constitution.

â€˜PPP protects minoritiesâ€™

Separately, law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the Pakistan Peoples Party believed in protecting the religious minorities in accordance with its manifesto.

The Sindh government had done its best to recover 13-year-old Arzoo Raja, and they would make sure dispensation of justice in her case, he said when he met the secretary of records and events of the PPP Karachi Division, Naveed Bhatti.

Barrister Wahab said they were fully aware of the reservations of the Christian community in the wake of the alleged abduction and unlawful marriage of Arzoo Raja.

He said the Arzoo case was being heard in a court of law, and the government would provide the best of the legal assistance to the family of the girl to serve justice in her case. Naveed Bhatti appreciated the steps of the Sindh government in the Arzoo case.