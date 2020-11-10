Underage marriage case: Arzoo is 14-15 years of age, SHC told





KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered authorities to settle Arzoo at the shelter home, Geo News reported. A two-member bench comprising Justice KK Agha and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito heard the case pertaining to abduction, forced conversion and marriage of the minor to a man in Karachi. During the hearing, the medical board constituted by the government on court orders to determine Arzoo’s age presented its report. The medical report estimated her to be between 14 to 15 years of age.



The investigation officer (IO) informed the bench that the case was now registered under the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act 2013.

When the court asked Arzoo if she was forced to convert to Islam, she said replied in negative. The girl was then asked if she wanted to return to her parents. “I want to live with my ‘husband’,” she told the high court.

The bench directed authorities to move Arzoo to a shelter home and allow only those she wanted to see meet her. The hearing has been adjourned till November 23.