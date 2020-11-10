Dr Sania Nishtar hails MRCP (UK) PACES exams in Pakistan

Islamabad: SAPM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr.Sania Nishtar Monday hailed the advent of highly prestigious first ever MRCP (UK) PACES exams in Pakistan. She was speaking as a chief guest at a dinner hosted by the British Council in honour of the Federation of the Royal Colleges of Physicians UK team for bringing first ever MRCP (UK) Clinical exams, PACES to Pakistan.