Firdous slams Maryam, Bilawal

LAHORE: Punjab chief minister’s special assistant on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Maryam Nawaz’s allegations stand nowhere as even former US president Trump’s rigging narrative was rejected by the people.

In different tweets, she said the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had started to raise hue and cry after smelling defeat in the Gilgit- Baltistan elections. She said criticism of Bilawal and Maryam on the PTI government in the GB election campaign was strange as their parties had taken their turn and delivered nothing.