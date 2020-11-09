close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2020

Firdous slams Maryam, Bilawal

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab chief minister’s special assistant on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Maryam Nawaz’s allegations stand nowhere as even former US president Trump’s rigging narrative was rejected by the people. In different tweets, she said the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had started to raise hue and cry after smelling defeat in the Gilgit- Baltistan elections. She said criticism of Bilawal and Maryam on the PTI government in the GB election campaign was strange as their parties had taken their turn and delivered nothing.

Latest News

More From Pakistan