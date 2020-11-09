Covid-19: After ICT, number of cases in Rawalpindi on the rise

Rawalpindi: The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory has been on a continuous rise for the last one-and-a-half month and it is alarming that the same trend is being witnessed in Rawalpindi from where as many as 72 new patients have been tested positive in the last 24 hours.

From August 1 to October 24 (in 85 days), a total of around 815 patients were tested positive for the illness from Rawalpindi district at an average of fewer than 10 patients per day however, from October 24 to date, in 15 days, as many as 486 new patients have been reported from the district at an average of over 32 patients per day. In the last three days, 129 patients have been reported from Rawalpindi.

The COVID-19 outbreak that has started hitting this region of the country much harder has claimed another two lives from the federal capital in the last 24 hours while 327 new patients have been tested positive from ICT and Rawalpindi district.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 255 more patients have been tested positive for the illness from ICT taking tally to 21,557 of which 18,971 have recovered while 238 have lost their lives. On Sunday, there were 2,348 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.

Confirmation of 72 new patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has taken tally to 7,203 of which 334 have lost their lives. A total of 6,550 patients have so far recovered in the district where the number of active cases reached 319.

As many as 27 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 292 confirmed patients have been in home isolation along with 499 suspects of the disease who are under home quarantine in the district, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.