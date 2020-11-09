close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
November 9, 2020

Seven killed in Kohat

Top Story

A
APP
November 9, 2020

PESHAWAR: Five people were killed and four others sustained injuries as a result of armed clash between two rival groups at a wedding ceremony in district Kohat on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Kaghazai area during musical programme at a marriage ceremony between Saturday and Sunday night when rivals opened fire on each other.

The dead and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. The reason behind the incident was stated to be old enmity. The Cantt police registered a case and were investigating the matter. Separately, in a children-related dispute, a man and his son were shot dead in Dheri Banda area of Kohat, while another person was injured.

Latest News

More From Top Story