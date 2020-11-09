Seven killed in Kohat

PESHAWAR: Five people were killed and four others sustained injuries as a result of armed clash between two rival groups at a wedding ceremony in district Kohat on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Kaghazai area during musical programme at a marriage ceremony between Saturday and Sunday night when rivals opened fire on each other.

The dead and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. The reason behind the incident was stated to be old enmity. The Cantt police registered a case and were investigating the matter. Separately, in a children-related dispute, a man and his son were shot dead in Dheri Banda area of Kohat, while another person was injured.