PPP condemns Gandapur’s remarks against Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Senate Sherry Rehman Saturday condemned Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur for his insulting remarks against the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and asked him to resign. “Either he (Gandapur) should apologise to the nation for debasing politics so much, or quit the National Assembly,” Sherry Rehman said. Sherry Rehman said Ali Amin Gandapur has insulted the women of Pakistan with such remarks on Maryam Nawaz. She alleged that Gandapur is violating all the rules for campaigning in the elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and distributing money and resources of the federal government to people and also making tall promises. “It is all violation of code of conduct and elections rules and also pre-poll rigging,” she alleged.