Fire safety steps stressed in multi-storey, commercial buildings

LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service director general has said the first modern fire service in Punjab established by Punjab Emergency Service has responded to 151,000 fire incidents and saved losses worth over Rs 450 billion in the province by timely response and professional firefighting.

The Rescue 1122 DG expressed these views during an awareness session on fire safety measures in multistory and commercial buildings at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday.

He appealed to members of the LCCI to ensure installation of pillar type external fire hydrants of 2.5 inch diameter with two outlets (not more than 100 feet apart). He said the hydrants should be installed at the corner of each building which must be linked directly to the main water supply of the building. It should be checked daily to ensure availability of water. He also requested the businesspersons to ensure implementation of the fire safety codes as notified in the building by-laws to save precious lives and businesses by Nov 30, 2020. He said Rescue 1122 would provide free-of-cost training to the staff of commercial buildings and services. He also said the owners of industries and commercial buildings should realise the significance of fire safety which can save the buildings from significant loss due to fire. Collective efforts for implementation of the building bye-laws and fire safety codes of Pakistan can reduce the increasing number of emergencies in the country.

The LCCI president said that with the help of the Punjab government and Punjab Emergency Service, all commercial and high-rise buildings would act upon the by-laws.