Players shortlisted after Masha United Football Club trials

KARACHI: A total of 22 players have been shortlisted for Masha United Football Club after the first phase of trials here at Madhu Mohammadan Football Stadium.

Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) is supporting Masha United Football Club to prepare a team for participation in PPF National Challenge Cup 2020.

According to Nasir Ismail, a former international footballer and head coach of Masha United FC, more than 250 under-23 players showed up for the trials.

Masha United Whites defeated Blues 4-2 in a match between the shortlisted players. Cricketer Muhammad Sami, who is also a football enthusiast, scored two goals for the winning team as captain.