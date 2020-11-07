close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
November 7, 2020

FIA books alleged fraudsters for counterfeit cigarettes

National

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a criminal case against alleged fraudsters for manufacturing of counterfeit cigarettes of a registered company and selling them in open market, incurring millions of rupees loss to the national exchequer in tax evasion. The FIAâ€™s Anti-Corruption Circle in Lahore raided a warehouse in Sheikhupura where they found counterfeit cigarettes of the registered company, National Tobacco Private Limited, and seized them.

