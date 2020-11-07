FIA books alleged fraudsters for counterfeit cigarettes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a criminal case against alleged fraudsters for manufacturing of counterfeit cigarettes of a registered company and selling them in open market, incurring millions of rupees loss to the national exchequer in tax evasion. The FIAâ€™s Anti-Corruption Circle in Lahore raided a warehouse in Sheikhupura where they found counterfeit cigarettes of the registered company, National Tobacco Private Limited, and seized them.