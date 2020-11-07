IBCC to automate all systems for transparency

Islamabad : The newly appointed Secretary Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah called on Minster for Federal Education and Professional Education, Shafqat Mehmood at his office on Thursday.

The Federal Minister was informed that to facilitate the students to remit the fee of the IBCC, number of bank branches has been increased from 280 to 1,400 across Pakistan for the deposit of IBCC fee.

A Courier Company has been assigned for collection and return of application for equivalence and attestation of certificates. He briefed the Minister about IBCC and informed that IBCC will automate all the processes to ensure transparency and improve efficiency in service delivery and to ensure the quality of Equivalence Certificates, QR Code will be printed on these certificates.