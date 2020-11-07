Anybody not wearing mask to be fined Rs500 in Karachi

A person outside home without a mask will be liable to a fine of Rs500 in Karachi, according to an order issued by city commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Friday.

As per a press statement from the commissioner office, due to the fear of a second wave of the novel coronavirus, the wearing of masks has been made compulsory in Karachi. The commissioner has directed all six deputy commissioners of the city to make sure that citizens are wearing masks. “The deputy commissioners need to make sure that citizens when outside mandatorily wear masks. For those found without masks, they’re directed to take action against them and impose a fine of Rs500.”

The commissioner has also asked the shopkeepers and the traders to make sure that in markets and shops, all SOPs are implemented and social distancing is adopted. He has asked the shopkeepers to not allow shoppers inside their shops or markets without masks. The commissioner has directed the deputy commissioners to take strict action against shopkeepers and traders found violating the SOPs.

Shops sealed

The south deputy commissioner, Irshad Ali Sodhar, fined and sealed nine shops in the district for violating SOPs. He visited the district along with assistant commissioner of the Civil Lines area and Aram Bagh. He directed the shopkeepers and the restaurant owners to wear masks and make sure that their customers also had their faces covered with masks, besides following other SOPs.

He said if traders and shopkeepers failed to follow the SOPs, more strict action would be taken against them. He said only by wearing masks and adopting social distancing, the viral disease could be curbed.

“The current situation is a challenge for us, for which we will take measures on a war footing basis,” he said adding that without public support, the implementation of SOPs could not be possible.

“To control the virus,” he said, “every person must wear a mask and use sanitizer. Last week, fourteen eateries and two amusement arcades were sealed in District South for violating the SOPs devised by the government in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Serena mobile market was sealed for a day over non-compliance with the mandatory SOPs.