116 arrested, contrabands recovered in Mardan

MARDAN: The police have arrested 116 suspects, including 10 proclaimed offenders, and seized weapons and drugs in operations under the National Action Plan (NAP) in the last 24 hours, a senior police official said.

Briefing the media, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah Khan said police conducted search operations in Sheikh Maltoon, Toru, Rustam, and Shergarh area and arrested 116 suspects including 10 proclaimed offenders and 6 facilitators in various crimes. The DPO added that the police also registered cases against 15 unregistered tenants.