close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

116 arrested, contrabands recovered in Mardan

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

MARDAN: The police have arrested 116 suspects, including 10 proclaimed offenders, and seized weapons and drugs in operations under the National Action Plan (NAP) in the last 24 hours, a senior police official said.

Briefing the media, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah Khan said police conducted search operations in Sheikh Maltoon, Toru, Rustam, and Shergarh area and arrested 116 suspects including 10 proclaimed offenders and 6 facilitators in various crimes. The DPO added that the police also registered cases against 15 unregistered tenants.

Latest News

More From Peshawar