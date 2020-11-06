close
Fri Nov 06, 2020
Our Correspondent  
November 6, 2020

Importance of geo tagging highlighted

National

Our Correspondent  
November 6, 2020

SUKKUR: The Department of Geography, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, held a lecture on “GPS based geo-gagging” by Dr. Zawar Hussain Shah, Manager GIS, SSGC, Karachi. 

Dr Zawar Hussain Shah briefed the participants about the common uses and significance of the GPS for collection of data including geo tagging to find specific locations of people or places. Helped by the global positioning system and based on the specific coordinates, geo-tagging is helpful to find location-specific destinations (e.g. shops and restaurants) or websites and online resources, he said. Dr Zawar said it can also be used to geo tag videos, tweets or status updates on the social media. The lecture was followed by a question and answer session. Dr. Naila Parveen Abbasi, Nisar Ahmed Khand, Amjad Ali Maitlo, Naveed Noor Chandio, and large number of students attended the lecture.

