DC summoned by LHC in smog case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Thursday summoned the deputy commissioner of Lahore and director general of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to explain their position on increasing smog. Hearing a petition relating environmental issues, Justice Shahid Karim observed that the district administration and the PDMA had failed to take desperate measures to control smog.

He said the authorities needed to conduct on-site visits of industrial units in the precincts of Lahore especially and take precautionary measures against the crop stubble burning. Meanwhile, a court-made environment commissionâ€™s member Syed Haider submitted a report showing that in the month of October, actions had been taken by sealing 82 industrial units and impounding 498 vehicles in Lahore for smoke/gas emissions.

Justice Karim observed that future generations would bear the brunt of the negligence and the malpractices of the bureaucracy. The judge said that Lahoreâ€™s deteriorating air quality showed that the government was irresponsible and callous about its affairs.

Earlier, petitionerâ€™s counsel Sheraz Zaka submitted that the commissioners were not bothered about the environmental issues that were going to adversely affect sustainable development. The judge summoned the DC and PDMAâ€™s DG for Friday (today).