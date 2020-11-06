KP CM Mahmood Khan calls for timely completion of energy projects

PESHAWAR: Stressing the need of timely completion of important ongoing energy projects in the province, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday directed the officials concerned to ensure physical progress on the schemes as per the given timelines.

Presiding over the first meeting of the newly constituted Policy Board of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation here, he said that unnecessary delay in the completion of these projects would not be tolerated. He also directed that all priority projects in the energy sector, including 300 megawatts Balakot Hydro Power project, as well as energy projects under the CPEC portfolio should be completed by the end of this year. The meeting was briefed in detail about the newly constituted policy board of PEDO.