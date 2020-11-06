Good efforts

This refers to the letter ‘Disappointed’ (Nov 5) by Imran Malik. The writer has not taken a balanced approach when comparing the incumbent government’s two years performance with the previous two governments’. Certain challenges that have been successfully managed during this period must be appreciated. In areas where the government has not yet succeeded, critics need to submit an alternate action plan. Mere criticism, without offering a plausible solution, does not merit any attention.

During the tenure of the previous two governments, important organisations like PIA, PSM and Pakistan Railways suffered massive financial losses. The issue of power circular debt first emerged after 2008 when the PPP was in power. An amount of Rs480 billion was paid out of national kitty when the PML-N government came to power in 2013. The flawed power supply agreements with IPPs were finalised during the 90s. During the last government, the exports actually declined from $25 billion to $ 23billion, while the current account registered highest ever $19 billion deficit, indicating a near bankruptcy scenario. The PTI government must be given credit for pulling out the nation from a default situation.

Arif Majeed

Karachi