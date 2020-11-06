close
Fri Nov 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
November 6, 2020

Attempted murder case against Nawaz tossed out

Top Story

A
APP
November 6, 2020

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday dismissed a case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, pertaining to attempted murder during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek sit-in of 2014.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan announced the verdict after listening to arguments from both sides. The Secretariat police had filed a criminal complaint against Nawaz, then Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, ex-interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and the ICT administration.

The police had previously submitted a report to the court pertaining to the matter, after which the court dismissed the case. The first information report had named the above people for allegedly attempting to kill three protesters during four-month long sit-in of 2014.

Latest News

More From Top Story