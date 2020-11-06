Attempted murder case against Nawaz tossed out

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday dismissed a case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, pertaining to attempted murder during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek sit-in of 2014.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan announced the verdict after listening to arguments from both sides. The Secretariat police had filed a criminal complaint against Nawaz, then Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, ex-interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and the ICT administration.

The police had previously submitted a report to the court pertaining to the matter, after which the court dismissed the case. The first information report had named the above people for allegedly attempting to kill three protesters during four-month long sit-in of 2014.