PM giving relief to the rich: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving relief to the rich in electricity tariff for the industries of the rich, but refuses to give any relief to the poor people of Pakistan or Gilgit-Baltistan.

“People of Pakistan are shouldering the burden of incapability and failure of Imran Khan's government. He is snatching subsidy from the people. We will not let him do this,” Bilawal said while addressing a corner meeting of the party in connection with the election campaign in Astore, Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari and PPP Punjab President and former governor GB Qamar Zaman Kaira were also present on the occasion.

Bilawal said the PPP will not allow Imran Khan to usurp the land which belongs to the people of Astore. “We will not let Imran Khan usurp your Rama Valley which has been declared a national park,” he said.

The PPP chairman said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ended FCR and rajgiri system, while Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto introduced democracy. “Former president Asif Ali Zardari gave the rights to the people of GB by giving them identity, assembly, first governor and first chief minister,” he said.

He said that when the PPP is not in power, there is no progress at all. “The same has happened to GB,” he said.

Bilawal said the government has snatched employment from the youth in the country. “Poor women are being deprived of BISP benefit. We cannot abandon the people of Pakistan or GB,” he said.

The PPP chairman said that youth of Astore offered supreme sacrifice in protecting Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on 18th October in Karachi and the PPP promises to serve the land of Astore. “Now your government is about to be in place and the times of prosperity is going to begin. We will work according to your demands and you will be included in every decision of your area,” he said.

Bilawal said the PPP will deliver separate province, assembly, members in the National Assembly of Pakistan and in the Senate. “We will deliver right to rule and right to property and employment,” he said.

The PPP chairman appealed to the people of GB to support him as they had supported Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Asif Zardari.