Leh Express project to solve problems of urban population: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the ‘Leh Expressway Project’ would help prevent floods in Rawalpindi and also include proposals for drainage and treatment and modern construction on both sides.

He observed this while presiding over a review meeting of the Nullah Leh Expansion project. Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid and senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was given briefing on the expansion of Nullah Leh as well as expressway, Ring Road and industrial zone projects on both sides. The Leh Expressway project will address issues related to the large-scale urban population and provide relief to ordinary citizens.

The meeting was informed that the project would help in preventing flood situation in Nullah Leh in future. The project also includes proposals for drainage and treatment, modern construction on both sides and bridges and interchanges for traffic flow. The project is estimated to cost about Rs79 billion.

Stressing on the importance of the project, the prime minister said that it was of great importance to Rawalpindi, which would help in preventing the floods from coming every year. The prime minister directed Dr Salman Shah to formulate final proposals after consultation with all stakeholders and submit them for approval.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that due to the increase in population of Rawalpindi city over the years, the residents are facing various problems. The project will boost investment and economic activity where the people's problems can be solved.