Disposal of cases in Revenue Open Courts directed

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood has said that pending applications in Revenue Open Courts held in Rawalpindi Division on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab should be disposed of as soon as possible and for this purpose concerning deputy commissioners should personally stay in touch with relevant officials. He said that a total of 600 complaints regarding revenue were received in all the revenue open forums held in all the tehsils of Rawalpindi division out of which 456 complaints have been disposed of while action on 144 complaints has not been completed yet.