PASSD chairman visits Panahgah

Islamabad : Chairman Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division (PASSD) Senator Dr. Jahanzeb Jamaldini along with the members of the committee, Senator Nighat Mirza, Senator Samina Saeed and Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi visited Panahgah at Peshawar More, Islamabad.

Secretary PASSD Muhammad Ali Shahzada also accompanied the delegation. Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Aon Abbas Buppi gave a detailed briefing to the visitors and took them in various parts of the centre. The delegation was also informed about the enrolment procedure for the night stay.