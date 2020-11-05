close
Thu Nov 05, 2020
SA
Saeed Ahmed
November 5, 2020

PIA chief executive visits RCCI

Islamabad

Rawalpindi : Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Air Marshal (r) Arshad Malik paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday.

The CEO was accompanied by Chief Commercial Officer Ali Tahir, Regional Coordinator Sher Ali, and Passenger Sales Manager Waqas Malik. On this occasion President RCCI Nasir Mirza, Group. Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, former presidents, members of the executive committee and chamber members were also present.

