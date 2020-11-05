OPF Housing ceremony

Islamabad : A ceremony was held here in Zone-V Islamabad to hand over possession of plots to the allottees of Overseas Pakistanis, says a press release.

While speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari said that the government is making every effort to live upto the expectations of Overseas Pakistanis, an important segment of our society.

He said that a large part of this housing scheme had been in possession of land grabber for years and due to the political influence of land mafia, no effective action was being taken to recover the property of Overseas Pakistanis who had spent their hard-earned money to fulfil their dream of building their own house in their homeland. He added that he was honored to hand over the possession to the allottees Overseas Pakistanis who had originally purchased this property almost 20 years ago.

While appreciating the efforts of current OPF management, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on OP&HRD also announced launching of OPF Country Homes & Apartments for Overseas Pakistanis at OPF Housing Scheme Zone-V, Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of people including allottees Overseas Pakistanis, property investors/consultants and notable dignitaries.