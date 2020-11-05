‘Business community stands with armed forces’

Islamabad : A dinner was hosted former vice president of FPCCI Zafar Bakhtawari in honor of Patron in Chief United Business Group (UBG), S. M. Munir, Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik and FPCCI’s Presidential Candidate Sheikh Khalid Tawab, at a local hotel here, says a press release.

A large number of notable business leaders from all over Pakistan including Rawalpindi & Islamabad attended the dinner.

Addressing the gathering, S. M. Munir said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan have rendered invaluable services for the protection of the country’s borders and eradication of terrorism. He said that the business community across the country expresses full solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan and looks forward to their positive role in making business friendly environment in Pakistan.

Iftikhar Ali Malik Chairman UBG said that the business community is facing huge challenges today and the new leadership of FPCCI will solve all the problems of the business community in an effective manner as the development of Pakistan is dependent upon the promotion of business activities. FPCCI’s presidential candidate, Sheikh Khalid Tawab said that the business community has the most important role in the economy of Pakistan and owing to the experience of S. M. Munir, the business community has the full potential to solve its problems.

Former Vice President FPCCI, Zafar Bakhtawari said that mutual unity of the business community is very important for their economic empowerment and during the current situation, the business community of Pakistan fully stands by its Armed Forces.

Former president FPCCI, Zubair Ahmed Malik said that UBG, by following its manifesto, could bring about an economic revolution in the country. In his address, Mian Zahid Hussain said that Mr. Khalid Tawab has rendered valuable services to the business community for the last 40 years and he will show his full potential by winning the upcoming elections. UBG’s nominated candidate for President Sheikh Khalid Tawab, candidate for Senior Vice President Abdul Rauf Mukhtar and candidates for Vice President, Arif Yousuf Jeeva and Nasir Qureshi were also introduced during the event. Mian Akram Farid, Sardar Yasir Ilyas, Sohail Altaf, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Samina Fazil, Zahid Iqbal Chaudhry, Qazi Akbar, Ajmal Baloch, Malik Sohail, Khalid Chaudhry, Babar Chaudhry and Abbas Hashmi also addressed the event.