KMU reschedules allied health sciences entrance test

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) has rescheduled date of entry test for admissions to its Peshawar, Swat and Kohat campuses in allied health sciences programmess from Sunday, November 8, to Saturday, November 7.

The change took place due to a test to be held by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Sunday, November 8, under the project titled as “Provision of Higher Education Opportunities for the Students of Balochistan and erstwhile FATA, Phase-II Project” for undergraduate programs. A statement released by the KMU Directorate of Admissions said that the decision had been made considering requests received from candidates and HEC for changing the date of KMU entrance test for allied health sciences programs. Details about the test centres will be shared on the KMU website www. kmuadmissions.pk and ETEA official website www.etea.edu.pk well before November 7, 2020. Candidates are directed to keep themselves updated by visiting these official websites.

The KMU will conduct entrance test for admissions in its Peshawar, Swat and Kohat campuses through ETEA for undergraduate programmes including Doctor of Physical Therapy, BS Speech & Language Pathology (SLP), BS Occupational Therapy (OT), BS Audiology, BS Prosthetics & Orthotics Sciences, BS Nursing, BS Paramedical Sciences and BS Public Health in the constituent institutes for session 2020-21, on Saturday at 8:30am. It shall be simultaneously arranged in different cities of Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara and DI Khan divisions. Candidates who already applied through the online portal shall login using credentials communicated through SMS during the medical entrance test registration process. The candidates who have previously not registered for ETEA medical entrance test 2020 shall create an account by using pin code on scratch card (Rs3000) duly available in designated branches of MCB Bank Ltd in the aforesaid regions through KMU online portal (http://kmuadmissions.pk). All fresh candidates shall download and print new roll No slips (system generated). The candidates can register online for the said entrance test up to November 3 while the syllabus is available on KMU website (http://kmuadmissions.pk).