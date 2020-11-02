Khairpur Police kill two criminals

SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police shot dead two criminals, including one with notified head money, and injured three. It also took into custody 15 suspects.

The police, led by SSP captain retired Ameer Saud Magsi, was fired at in the Bhindo Katcha area. After three hours of firing between the police and criminals, the police recovered two bodies and three injured from a ground. Police shifted the dead and injured to a hospital where those killed were identified as Sajjan Narejo and Abdul Rasheed Narejo while Asad Narejo and Zulfiqar Narejo were among those injured.

Three Kalakovs, three shotguns and bullets were recovered from their possession. The SSP said that investigation from the arrested suspects was underway while the dead and injured were the associates of the notorious criminal Ahamado Narejo. SSP Khairpur Captain retired Ameer Saud Magsi said that the hideouts of criminals had been bulldozed.

He said that dacots had been giving stiff resistance to police while they had been encircled by the police from all directions. He said that police set up a camp at Aalmani Narejo village to eliminate dacoits. Those killed and arrested were wanted in henious criminal cases of murder, police encounters, kidnapping for ransom and robberies. The Sindh government had notified head money also on their arrest.