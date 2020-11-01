LPG domestic cylinder price up by Rs114, commercial by Rs439

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The government has increased local LPG price by 8.05 per cent to 1,530.3/cylinder for Nov 2020, as in the international market price also increased.
In absolute terms, this is an increase of R114.05/11.8kg cylinder from Rs1,1416.29/cylinder in October. The new prices would come into effect from Nov 1 (today). The commercial cylinder price has also been increased by Rs439 to Rs5,888 from Rs5,449/ commercial cylinder.
The LPG prices increased due to a hike in Saudi Aramco Contract Price for the month of Nov 2020. As per record, the CP for Oct 2020 was $379/MT, which increased to $437/MT with the increment of $58.5 per metric ton.
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notified the new rates, under which the LPG price has been increased by Rs9.66/kg to Rs129.7/kg from the October price of Rs120/kg.
LPG Distributors Association of Pakistan Chairman Irfan Khokhar demanded the government recommence the activities of Jam Shoro Joint Venture (JJVL) and reduce taxes on LPG including levy on the LPG.