Help desk for youth loan scheme set up

Islamabad : Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IWCCI) establishes free help desk for the applicants of Kamyab Jawan Youth Loan Scheme. This help desk is established to facilitate and guide women and young girls to fill applications. Samina Fazil in meeting with Usman Dar proposed that women chamber to be taken on board for shortlisting the applications from twin cities and KP , FATA, Gilgit Baltistan to ensure genuine applicants.

IWCCI Former President Farida Rashid suggested that IWCCI is available to help women applicants for making feasible business plans and will also assist in running the business successfully. Naima Ansari, Former Vice President FPCCI/IWCCI mentioned that we have already worked on sectors and identified need oriented businesses in which women can start business taking advantage of the loan facility available.