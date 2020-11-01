Trials held in Gwadar by Zalmi to find young talent

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi's activities at the grassroots level are in full swing as trials of young cricketers were organised in Gwadar with MG Zalmi Camp.

Young cricketers from Gwadar and surrounding areas participated in the trials.

Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi said it was Peshawar Zalmi's mission to find new talent and give opportunities to young cricketers across the country.

Peshawar Zalmi Director of Cricket Muhammad Akram said that MG Zalmi has conducted trials in more than ten cities in search of new talent. Players selected in these trials could be given a chance in the sixth edition of PSL, he added.

Before Gwadar, MG Zalmi camp and trials were been organised in Peshawar, Jamrud, Swat, Lahore, Swabi, Waziristan, Bara, Quetta, Khuzdar and Turbat.