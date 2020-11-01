Provision of clean drinking water priority of govt: Governor Sarwar

FAISALABAD: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that provision of clean drinking water to the citizens of Pakistan is the top most priority of the government.

He said this while addressing a function held after the inauguration of a water filtration plant at the Government College Women University here on Saturday.

MPA Faizullah Kamoka, Firdous Rai, Vice Chancellor Dr Rubina Farooq, District Overseas Committee chairman Mirza Muhammad Asghar and other faculty members were also present.

The Punjab governor said that the Sarwar Foundation was contributing to this valuable service and installing water filtration plants in all universities of the province.

The governor said that the Sarwar Foundation and the Al-Khair Foundation had provided assistance for water filtration plant at the university.

He said that 2 million people were benefiting from water filtration plants across the province and this number was increasing day by day.

The Punjab governor said that the Pak Aab Authority had been set up which was yielding encouraging results. He said that there was a shortage of water at present and rainwater needed to be utilised and universities should be role models in this regard.

He added that the foundation was installing water filtration plants at hospitals to provide clean drinking water to the people. Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar inaugurated the Langar Khana at City Terminal under the auspices of Sailani Welfare Trust. The governor lauded the public services of the trust.

FWCCI TO BE CONVERTED INTO LEARNING INSTITUTE FOR FEMALE ENTREPRENEURS: Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) president Tehmina Pasha Saturday said the FWCCI will be converted into a learning institute for the young female entrepreneurs enabling them to penetrate deep into the international markets.

Addressing the Executive Committee members, she said the FWCCI has completed its initial three years during which it has succeeded in establishing basic infrastructure in addition to attracting a large number of young entrepreneurs, who are now regularly visiting its office to seek guidance and resolve their immediate problems.

She said a program is under consideration to start different training courses to equip young entrepreneurs with latest knowledge and business skills.

“It will help them to start international businesses in addition to exploring local markets”, she said and maintained that some programs may be free of cost but some market-driven training courses will be subsidized or charged to meet the expenses of trained and qualified faculty.

She pointed out that the FWCCI is contemplating to short list the courses which are of fundamental importance for the female entrepreneurs.

She said these training programs could also be launched in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and other renowned public and private training providers.