Country in trouble due to govt’s wrong policies: Muqam

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial head Amir Muqam on Thursday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would continue struggle till the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government as the country was facing serious crises owing to its wrong policies.

“The people have been suffering due to the record price-hike and unemployment. And the prices of the medicines have increased manifold instead facilitating the poor patients,” Amir Muqam told a party meeting in Sangota, Swat. The PML-N leader said the government was out to implicate its opponents in false cases instead of focusing on the country’s development.

“No development projects have been launched in the country over the last two years. The projects initiated in Malakand division during the PML-N government have also been shelved,” he went on to claim.

Condemning the raids on a hotel in Karachi to arrest Captain Safdar, he said the PTI leaders could not subdue the opposition through such brutal acts. Amir Muqam said that the dwellers of the Malakand Division were deprived of the benefits of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

A party convention would be held in Mingora on November 8, the PML-N leader said, adding that a large number of people would attend the PDM rally scheduled in Peshawar on November 22.