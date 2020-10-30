Three cops dismissed in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Three cops including a station house officer (SHO) were dismissed from service after allegations of corruption were proved in a drug case.A police statement said that on September 26, SHO Sarai Gambilla Police Station, Irfan Khan along with police party stopped a truck near Gambilla and recovered 120kg hashish from it but only 3kg hashish were mentioned in the FIR. A case was later registered against the accused cops and departmental inquiry initiated. The team proved the allegations of corruption, leading to sacking of SHO Irfan Khan, head constable Ghulam Qadir and constable Zubair.