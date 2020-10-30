Security is no issue: Zimbabwe captain

ISLAMABAD: Zimbabwe cricket team captain Chamu Chibhabha said that security is not a concern in Pakistan as we are all focused on our performance in the upcoming one-day and T20 series.

During a media talk on Thursday, Chibhabha said: “Security is not our problem as it is amazing here. We have nothing to worry about. We are focusing on our performance only. We are being well looked after in all respect.”

Chibhabha suggested other cricket-playing nations to tour Pakistan as there was absolutely no reason not to tour Pakistan. “It is absolutely safe here. I would ask others to visit here. Hospitality is amazing in Pakistan.”

He said it was difficult to stay in the bio bubble all the time. “Personally, for me, being in a bio bubble has been one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to go through preparing for a tour. But I mean, it’s Covid-19 time. So we have to do what we have to do to get some cricket. And we’re getting used to it now. We start playing tomorrow. I think the guys are more excited about playing cricket forgotten about the bubble and now are something to get on the field.”