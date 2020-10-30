Terror in Peshawar

The terror attack on a religious seminary in Peshawar, which killed at least ten and injured more than a hundred people, should serve as a wakeup call for the authorities. The attack is a grim reminder of the fact that we still have a long way to go to provide a safe and secure learning environment to our children. For the spineless perpetrators of such heinous crimes, educational institutes are a soft target. Whenever they get an opportunity, they attack innocent children. The recent attack also shows that terror groups are once again getting active to inflict harm on the people. The security forces will have to beef up their operations so that the malicious designs of these people are thwarted in a timely manner.

Back in 2014, the APS terror attack claimed the lives of almost 147 innocent people, of which a majority was of young students. Following the APS attack, the military and civilian leadership got together and drafted the National Action Plan (NAP), and initiated Operation Zarb-e-Azab to tackle militancy. There is no denying that our security agencies succeeded in eliminating banned militant groups from across the country to a larger extent. We need to do more to eradicate these nefarious elements out of the country.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali

*****

The Peshawar attack has highlighted the fact that Pakistan has a lot to do to completely eliminate terrorism from its land. Whatever the factors behind these heinous crimes, we do need to enhance our security especially in urban zones and revisit the National Action Plan.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore