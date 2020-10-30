close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
October 30, 2020

Flouting SOPs

Newspost

 
October 30, 2020

In order to ensure that everyone is following SOPs, the police should arrest the people who are not wearing masks in public places. Those arrested may be released after a couple of hours, but it would be a sufficient deterrent for those showing irresponsible behaviour across the country, especially in Lahore.

Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh

Lahore

