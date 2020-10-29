Slovenia ‘using virus to attack press’

LJUBLJANA: Editors of the most influential Slovenian news outlets on Wednesday accused the centre-right government of using the coronavirus crisis to attack independent and critical media.

"The crisis or any other event should not serve as an alibi for damaging changes to media legislation or for attempts to politically intervene in media outlets´ independence," an open letter signed by 22 editors of the major media outlets said.

Shortly after taking office in March, during the first wave of the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Janez Jansa -- a close ally of Hungary´s Victor Orban -- launched harsh attacks on critical media and journalists, accusing them of serving hidden interests linked to the former communist regime.