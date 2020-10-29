University of Management & Technology (UMT) observed Black Day on Tuesday in solidarity with the people of illegally Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir here at UMT.

Large number of UMT Staff, faculty and students, held a walk by holding play cards regarding Black Day and raised slogans for the freedom of Kashmir from the Indian occupation.President UMT Ibrahim Hassan Murad, expressed his feelings on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day, saying that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and we stand firmly with our Kashmiri brothers & sisters in this hour of grief.

Ibrahim Murad addressed to youth and said that young Kashimris aspire to be part of Pakistan. In this regard we have to mobilise our academics especially youth community to highlight the brutality of Indian forces and awful situation of Kashmir’s on all platforms. ***