Man dies in accident

LAHORE:A 50-year-old man died in a road accident in Raiwind City on Wednesday.

The victim identified as Ashraf Ali was going on a bike near Dubai Town when a speeding truck hit and injured him. He was removed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police removed the body to morgue and said they were investigating the matter.

arrested: Investigations Police Sanda claimed to have arrested a suspected proclaimed offender (PO) involved in killing a citizen for uploading a Facebook status a year back. The suspect identified as Malik Mansoor had been on run for a year. He had shot dead one Bilal alias Shani after being frustrated of uploading a Facebook status.

Body found: A man drowned in BRB Canal near Bedian Bridge on Wednesday. A passerby spotted the body floating in the canal and informed Rescue teams. The divers of the emergency service fished out the body. A police team reached the spot on information and removed the body to morgue.

security: Strict security arrangements were made by police on the arrival of the prime minister in Lahore. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan reviewed the security arrangements at various places and important installations, including Aiwan-e-Iqbal.