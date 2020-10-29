Certain forces do not want peace in Pakistan: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday certain forces do not want peace in Pakistan. Talking to journalists at the inaugural ceremony of the first Multan's international chain of METRO Cash & Carry stores on Bosan Road, Qureshi said certain forces do not want peaceful atmosphere in Pakistan.

He said Germany is one of the most reliable friends of Pakistan and German investment in Multan would bring investment from other European countries. German Ambassador Dr Bernhard Schlagheck and METRO Cash & Carry CEO Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi, MNAs, MPAs and a large number of citizens were also present on the occasion.

The Metro head of Economics Hamid Bakel (Turkey) was also present. The Foreign Minister said terrorists have carried out incidents in Quetta and Peshawar and the federal government has directed the provincial government to take precautionary measures against terrorists. He said the nation has already defeated terrorism and will continue to defeat it bravely.