The Peshawar attack

Six years ago, in December, terrorists attacked a school in Peshawar. More than a hundred children were killed. Even after six years, the country cannot forget the pain the tragic incident caused. Now, a madrassah in Peshawar has been targeted by terrorists. Around eight innocent children lost their lives and more than a hundred people were injured.

There are no words to express the pain and anguish that the people of Pakistan have felt after this tragic incident. The government has to take strong action and punish the culprits.

Nazir Ahmed Kubar

Thari Mirwah