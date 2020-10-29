COAS asks troops to remain vigilant: ‘No rest till terrorists brought to justice’

PESHAWAR: The country’s armed forces will not rest till militancy is eliminated across Pakistan, said Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday.



"The attack on a madrassa is [an act of] enmity towards Islam," said the army chief during his visit to the Upper Dir, Malakand Division. The army chief directed troops to remain vigilant as incidents of terrorism continue to rise over the past couple of days.

"On December 16, 2014, the enemy targeted children in the APS massacre," said the army chief. "On October 27, the enemy targeted innocent children of a madrassa," he said. Gen Bajwa credited the nation for "rejecting the narrative of the militants" by showing exemplary unity, adding that the masses stood united today with the same enthusiasm and resolve.

"We were united in grief yesterday, and the same is the case today," he said. "The enemy was the same yesterday and the enemy remains the same today." The army chief said he arrived in the area to demonstrate unity and share the grief of innocent children ofthe madrassa who had been martyred in the bomb blast.

"We will not rest until we bring terrorists and their facilitators to their logical conclusion," said the army chief, adding that the militants' aim was to spread terror and ensure an atmosphere of fear prevailed across the country.

Gen Bajwa said that educational institutions, innocent civilians and law enforcement agencies’ personnel were the main targets of the militants. He said that Pakistan had expressed its resolve for a peaceful Afghanistan, cautioning Afghan refugees to stay away from terrorists.

"Afghan refugees will have to stay alert regarding militants, so they are not used, knowingly or unknowingly, in any terrorist incident," said Gen Bajwa. The army chief later paid a visit to the Lady Reading Hospital where victims of the bomb blast are being treated. He inquired after them after during the tour of the hospital.