Hall Road trader shot dead

LAHORE:A trader of Hall Road electronic market was murdered over an old enmity. Victim Asif Hussain alias Ashi ran a shop at Madina Centre, Hall Road. On the day of the incident, he along with his brother, nephew and friends was leaving home when accused identified as Rana Tahir Ali, Rana Tariq Ali and others intercepted him and hurled abuses.

The accused also opened firing and injured him. The victim was removed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The victim’s family alleged that he had been shot dead over an old enmity as a relative of the accused persons from Dubai had threatened him on whatsapp to murder him a few days back.

Extortionist held: Ichhra police arrested a man on charges of demanding extortion from a doctor. The accused, identified as Hamza, had demanded Rs 40million from Dr Sohaib. Meanwhile, police arrested nine proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes and four target offenders during the last 24 hours.

Among the arrested proclaimed offenders four were involved in fraud, one in robbery and two were involved in criminal breach of trust. House, plaza cave in: A plaza and a house caved in at Johar Town on Tuesday. Both buildings were adjoining and empty. First the house collapsed and then the plaza. Rescue teams rushed to the spot. However, they came to know that there was nobody in the buildings.